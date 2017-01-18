~magazine paper and tissue paper on wood canvas, hand cut and assembled
There comes a time in one’s life when they realize there is more than what he or she has been taught.
~magazine paper and tissue paper on wood canvas, hand cut and assembled
There comes a time in one’s life when they realize there is more than what he or she has been taught.
2 thoughts on “The Multi-Dimensions”
Simply beautiful
I hope you’ll excuse me
I been hiding under a rock
As always Sheldon
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on Anna Spoon.
LikeLike