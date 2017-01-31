Uncategorized, art

Duality

IMG_0478.jpg

A mixed media sketch of ink and paper, demonstrating the possibility that dual mediums can come together in unity.

2 thoughts on “Duality

  2. I have the artistic talent of a 4th grader. sorry. I contemplate reality as fields of “maybe” probabilities. Contrasts are nice. Binary contrasts make me think of choices, rather than the soup I plow through in real life.

