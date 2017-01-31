Uncategorized, artDuality A mixed media sketch of ink and paper, demonstrating the possibility that dual mediums can come together in unity. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Standard
2 thoughts on “Duality”
Reblogged this on Anna Spoon.
I have the artistic talent of a 4th grader. sorry. I contemplate reality as fields of “maybe” probabilities. Contrasts are nice. Binary contrasts make me think of choices, rather than the soup I plow through in real life.
