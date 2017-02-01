Once upon a time there lived a youngish man by the name of Cyril.
Cyril was quite shy so he spent much of his time alone in his room, fiddling about with his weblog. It was about spiders. And mushrooms. And quantum physics.
Outside Cyril’s bedroom window there lived a grand old tree, who often watched Cyril at his work. Sometimes they talked. About spiders. And mushrooms. And quantum physics.
It was a very successful relationship and they both lived as happily ever after as one could hope, notwithstanding the occasional mishap.
Image and text © Ashley Lily Scarlett 2011
5 thoughts on “Once Upon a Time”
Hello! How’s everything? I’ve been reading your blog posts and I got inspired to end my two months writing hiatus, haha. I missed this community, I miss reading blogs from the wonderful people of this Page. I look forward to reading more of your posts. Is it okay if I follow you? I hope you can follow me as well. Have fun writing!
LikeLike
Nice story as well!
LikeLike
Thanks, Harrie. I felt in the mood for a bit of whimsy – I’m so miserable and distressed about what’s happening in the US. 😦
LikeLike
This is just lovely. I like the picture and the format of a mini story. So creative. P.S. About what is happening in the U.S., we are just sick about it. Literally. He is such a horrid human being and all is ideas suck. And he is ominously like Hitler. But what is really scary is that half of the U.S. supports him!!!! This makes me so ashamed of Americans. Many of us are looking to move to your country.
LikeLike
My mood is awful, Ellen. He is a dangerous sociopath. I’m sorry you have to live in a climate of fear and hate. I am sorry that you good people are burdened with him. I have faith that he will be challenged at every turn and hope that he will be defeated. Love to you, Ellen. x o x
LikeLike