

Once upon a time there lived a youngish man by the name of Cyril.

Cyril was quite shy so he spent much of his time alone in his room, fiddling about with his weblog. It was about spiders. And mushrooms. And quantum physics.

Outside Cyril’s bedroom window there lived a grand old tree, who often watched Cyril at his work. Sometimes they talked. About spiders. And mushrooms. And quantum physics.

It was a very successful relationship and they both lived as happily ever after as one could hope, notwithstanding the occasional mishap.

Image and text © Ashley Lily Scarlett 2011