I would like
to go out
to dance;
to drink;
to love;
to live.
But people are mean
and the bottles in my
flat
are kind
and easy to
understand.
I prefer their company.
Because between the
unsightly buttcracks
and clothes so
tight they explain
why this generation
walks around
with a perpetual hard-on,
And the simple nature
of screw tops
on white wine bottles,
the choice is a simple one.
Humanity is an egotistical
beast.
It doesn’t need
my faith to thrive.
Now while Facebook
busies itself
with domesticated tiger cubs,
babies dying across the wrong borders
and gluten-free, low-calorie cupcakes,
I’ll pay homage to the dead
and pour myself
a glass.
Don’t worry,
I’ll leave one for you, too.
4 thoughts on “Ode to the Frenchman and the Stranger called Culture”
Chin – chin! 🙂
*clink*
Fantastic write. Love it. Cheers!
Thank you! I’m glad you enjoyed it.
