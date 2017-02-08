Ode to the Frenchman and the Stranger called Culture

I would like

to go out

to dance;

to drink;

to love;

to live.

But people are mean

and the bottles in my

flat

are kind

and easy to

understand.

I prefer their company.

Because between the

unsightly buttcracks

and clothes so

tight they explain

why this generation

walks around

with a perpetual hard-on,

And the simple nature

of screw tops

on white wine bottles,

the choice is a simple one.

Humanity is an egotistical

beast.

It doesn’t need

my faith to thrive.

Now while Facebook

busies itself

with domesticated tiger cubs,

babies dying across the wrong borders

and gluten-free, low-calorie cupcakes,

I’ll pay homage to the dead

and pour myself

a glass.

Don’t worry,

I’ll leave one for you, too.