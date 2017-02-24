Fortnightly overdoses and falling asleep in the bath
Ridiculous wine descriptions and tattooed knuckles
Antiseptic and anticipation
Disappearing acts and swapping house keys
Superglue and frozen teeth
A stolen bottle of mustard and an Irish funeral
Forgetting and failing and faking and Fuck Forever-ing
Rusty kisses and missing the last bus
Betting slips and 56 missed calls
Vanilla vodka and the First Casualty of War
Coffin shopping and cryptic crosswords
LSD and the ghost of Keats on Hampstead Heath
Tampon strings and sewing machines
Vape sticks and scaffolding
Tinned peaches and bascule bridges
Hugo Boss shirts and serial killers
A shelf-less bookshelf and ignoring aeroplane safety demos
Swimming to Mexico and believing in angels
3-day stubble, you’re bang in trouble, double up for £1
Pinching each other because we aren’t entirely convinced that we’re alive
Marriage proposals and morphine dreams
Rhetorical questions and infinite eggshells
Spying on the neighbours and eating jam doughnuts with a knife and fork
Lordship Lane and waking up with two black eyes
The United States of Shock and Dismay
Blonde on Blonde and asphyxiation
A pint of daffodils and the view from the bell tower
Blood tests and a ouija board
Perjury and the 4 hour Happy Hour
Grey hairs and burnt toast and wondering what the hell it’s all about
2 thoughts on “Life As We Know It (Now)”
Phantom smells, like burnt toast and burning hair, can be a sign of a stroke, but they can also be a sign of other conditions…A tumor can also cause people to experience phantom smells, as can an infection in the brain.
That was from the web.
Your sense impressions are what you knit into your remembered history and presented personality. Stay safe, but thanks for sharing.
LikeLike
I don’t know if I have ever said this to anyone before, but I got lost in your words.
Thank you, Harlon
LikeLike