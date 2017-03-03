The Hierarchy

Food over rent

Booze over food

Drugs over gas

Smokes over leccy

Sleep over work

Sex over sleep

Firsts over familiar

Regret over loneliness

Fun over health

Sin over salvation

Lies over love

Fans over friends

Laughs over the Law

Matter over mind

Cash over heirlooms

Notoriety over change

Me over you

Me under the influence

You under the impression

Me under him

Him under control

Me under your skin

You under arrest

Us under the spotlight

You under pressure

Me under the weather

You under the bridge

Me under six feet of soil

All of us under the same old sky

