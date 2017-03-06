He wore a sign around his neck
and sang into his sweater:
The red shirt kids laughed at that
And showered him with Skittles
Nearby a dead man slept on one bench
And a dead man sat on another.
3 thoughts on “Enjoy Your Ah-fter-noon!”
I like this.
Pingback: I Wrote a Poem | Anyone's Ghost
Very touching, showing how someone can be totally oblivious to anything else but oneself…
