Enjoy Your Ah-fter-noon!

He wore a sign around his neck
and sang into his sweater:
The red shirt kids laughed at that
And showered him with Skittles
Nearby a dead man slept on one bench
And a dead man sat on another.

Enjoy Your Ah-fter-noon!

