Universal Mystic ~magazine and sheet music paper collage, hand cut and assembled
7 thoughts on “Universal Mystic”
This is super cool. Just out of interest, did you write anything to accompany this piece? (You know that I love your words as much as your collage creations!) X
That’s so nice! I’ve just been so busy lately I haven’t had extra creative energy, but I will try and include them more. 🙂
splendid composition, and love the colours
Thank you thank you
Reblogged this on Anna Spoon.
Groovy!!!
Wonderful!
