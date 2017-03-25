Image by Christine Renney
Her claim on this room
Is a slow habit
A fissure
Not in the ice
Nor in the rock
But at the window
Obstructing his view
Advertisements
Image by Christine Renney
Her claim on this room
Is a slow habit
A fissure
Not in the ice
Nor in the rock
But at the window
Obstructing his view
4 thoughts on “BREAKING”
Mark this is really excellent!
LikeLike
Thank you Candice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like how the lines take you on a little journey, discarding expectations one at a time. And I love the first line.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Gordon.
LikeLike