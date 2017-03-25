poetry

BREAKING

Chris R-1147-3.jpg Image by Christine Renney

Her claim on this room
Is a slow habit
A fissure
Not in the ice
Nor in the rock
But at the window
Obstructing his view

4 thoughts on “BREAKING

