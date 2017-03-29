Tee-ball at a Picnic

I don’t know where we were

My brother and I

At a picnic maybe

There was a Hot-Girl

In tight pants

With holes in them

Her hair was short

She was smoking a cigarette

“Go talk to her”

My brother said

“She is out of my league”

I told him

He said

“A girl is only out of your league

if you believe she is out of your league”

It was simple

It was profound

It was inspiring

It was genius

It was

Wrong

She smelled like warm leather

and laughed like a hail storm on a flower patch

