I don’t know where we were
My brother and I
At a picnic maybe
There was a Hot-Girl
In tight pants
With holes in them
Her hair was short
She was smoking a cigarette
“Go talk to her”
My brother said
“She is out of my league”
I told him
He said
“A girl is only out of your league
if you believe she is out of your league”
It was simple
It was profound
It was inspiring
It was genius
It was
Wrong
She smelled like warm leather
and laughed like a hail storm on a flower patch
3 thoughts on “Tee-ball at a Picnic”
You totally nailed this one. Fucking awesome! Pardon my French, as they say. Harlon
LikeLike
“… laughed like a hail storm on a flower patch”
That’s pretty rough! LOL!
👍👍👍
LikeLike