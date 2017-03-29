~hand made, cut, and assembled paper collage – vintage and modern magazine
The uncut clouds of greenery and bush, and the clear, cold, transparent outlines of our creative energies transmute what we were born without.
Advertisements
~hand made, cut, and assembled paper collage – vintage and modern magazine
The uncut clouds of greenery and bush, and the clear, cold, transparent outlines of our creative energies transmute what we were born without.
One thought on “The Pasturage Pastor”
Reblogged this on Anna Spoon.
LikeLike