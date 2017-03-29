Uncategorized, art

The Pasturage Pastor

img084

~hand made, cut, and assembled paper collage – vintage and modern magazine

The uncut clouds of greenery and bush, and the clear, cold, transparent outlines of our creative energies transmute what we were born without.

Advertisements
Standard

One thought on “The Pasturage Pastor

Tell us what you really think. We don't bite. Ok, most of us don't bite.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s