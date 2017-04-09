I found her on the bed in what appeared to be my house.
I said, “What are you thinking about?”
She said, “Why don’t you ever buy new sheets?”
I would chase her around a conversation, but she never thought of me.
It turned out everyone lived in that same house.
I thought of her as a goddess, and believed that if the whole world worshipped her I wouldn’t mind.
In the end, it wasn’t even my bed.
And I did mind.
And it didn’t matter about it not being my bed. I was in trouble all the same.
