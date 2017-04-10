On Pierre Molinier

When you were called a radical
surrealism gave you the verb
wet mouthed with halitosis
a curse and a burn in optic
did it unleash the retina wolf?
seducing good in squirm and fetish
can a mask disguise your longing for repulsion?
duplicated pieces of man touching themselves
are you suspended in gory sepia
voyeurs blowing out candles on masticating cake
and if you raped your sister when she lay
dead and cold and if you slept with your daughter
when she said papa please papa don’t
is it any wonder you orchestrate your death
with pretension and the anus of the world
a specter in gruesome sin-eater
is this not what we love
and loathe
about art?
when do we become
as depraved as the sweating thought
enticing us to drop our boundaries
for one more layer of blancmange ?
Image: http://www.invaluable.co.uk/auction-lot/pierre-molinier-1900-1976-jean-meunier-:-portrait-175-c-7ff4005a3d