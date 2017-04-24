A man ate himself nearly to death
a girl starved herself almost dying
a bird hooked on wire by strong feet
sat away from the other birds
her wedding ring impinging on her swollen fingers
couldn’t be removed with soap and hot water
the nape of her neck pulses with effort
a shrill knock on the door of skin
you kneel in drab faux fur in the back of cupboards
smelling of moth wings, cedar and burned toast
charcoal fingers probing your eyes
the circuit fizz of bulb
trying to send messages through
barbiturates
dissolving
drowsy pain
Debussy plays
as cut flowers bow
in reverence and unending severed thirst
you go, I’ll stay
here in vase, waiver and quiver
etching lithograph outcomes of
left-over marks
sweat and tears and violence
villains without cause
beauty missing myth
when they say “you’re so beautiful”
I’d prefer they heat up a needle
stitch their mouths shut
it isn’t true
I have a russet horse for a jaw
a blue mountain for a forehead
my eyes are continually watering
with their attention
some words do not feel like kindness
they are broken pieces of yourself
irreconcilable
don’t call me that, can’t you see beneath the layers?
a scream is
not beautiful
you speak because words have become filler
for silence
and often for truth
the truth is I am an animal
my jaw continually muscular
you chew on this artificial
sweetener
pluck the instrument
hear your chord throaty and whole
a thrust and burst, losing suspension
this outline of who and what was
before condemned to silhouette we rush
into beckoning darkness
a faint smell of amber and myrrh
left on stale air
beneath long curtain
heavy with dust
(Photo by Peter Keetman, ‘Highway’ 1956).
One thought on “Beneath the curtain”
Incredibly vivid; rich and powerful in it’s impact. Great one! Harlon
