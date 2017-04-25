art, Uncategorized

Stretch Marks

img005.jpg

~torn and cut paper from recycled magazine, hand assembled

These landmarks are remembrances in the timelines of our lives; the pinkness is a reminder of the saturation of our insides.

 

