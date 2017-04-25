~torn and cut paper from recycled magazine, hand assembled
These landmarks are remembrances in the timelines of our lives; the pinkness is a reminder of the saturation of our insides.
2 thoughts on “Stretch Marks”
“These landmarks are remembrances in the timelines of our lives…”
This is so true. Thank you for saying it.
Remarkable collage and words, strong and true…
