She was wearing that little face that she makes when she has a Big Question to ask a Grown-Up: like she’s worried and uncertain but so curious and excited to learn the truth, all furrowed brows and wide eyes, the face that only an inquisitive six year old could make.

“Auntie, what happens to all the tears when you cry? Where do they go? How do you get new tears? Are there lots of tears in your head and they fall out of your eyes when you’re sad? Can you ever run out of tears? Where do they go?”

Into a tissue

The sleeve of your jumper

All over your pillow

Into the toilet bowl

Onto his shoulder

The ends of your hair

Into a box of popcorn

Onto your pet’s fur

Mixed with the bathwater

Into your glass of Chablis

Hospital floors and church floors

Down your legs and into your shoes

Onto letters and photographs

And birthday cards and newspaper articles

To the ground

To the sky

Back into your eyes

“Auntie? Are you listening to me? Can you run out of tears?”

Yes. No. Yes and no.

You can feel like you’ve run out of tears sometimes but trust me, there’ll be more left hiding in you somewhere for another time.

“If I cry too much will the room fill up like the sea like it did for Alice when she cried too much?”

No, baby, that won’t happen. You might feel like you’re drowning in your tears but I promise that the room won’t fill up and the tears will go away and you’ll be okay. I promise.

“Well just in case it does happen and I don’t have a boat, I can just hide in a big bottle like Alice did!”

No, don’t ever hide in a bottle. Hiding in the bottom of a bottle is for cowards. You just have to learn to keep your head up and swim as hard as you can until you’re home and dry.

“I sort of know how to swim…”

You’ll learn, sweetie, I can promise you that. And if you don’t learn on your own, I’ll teach you. I’m a really good swimmer now.

“Are you as good at swimming as a mermaid?”

I’m better.

Fun fact: whilst looking for an accompanying image I discovered that Alice fell down the rabbit hole 152 years ago yesterday, on 4th May 1865 [gif source here]

