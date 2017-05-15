Daughters of descending dusk

Who was that girl, covered in cheap thrill?
the one who got so happy when you looked her way
who drew you paintings
kept your dirty shirt
pushed you on the swing-set even though we both weighed too much
days of over-size flannel and Doc Martens
Smashing Pumpkins versus Hole
you said I looked like
Ione Skye
you didn’t resemble
John Cusack
while the studious exchange students with excitement hangovers
wouldn’t climb out of their window and meet in the high weeds park
even by then I knew how to have sex in public without my skirt getting wet
who needed second base?
go all the way and work backwards
you weren’t the wrong choice were you?
wearing eyeliner and forgetting birth control
all then, a bad trick in adolescent undergrowth
slurs are girls with provocation
before social media calumny
dimpled notes
inking who gives the best head
who has the firmest … grasp
you have me laid open in your sweat shirt like a dissected stag beetle still able to feel its shell
sent me crayon colored tapes where you exulted my willingness
I sang on my knees like Marianne Faithful with a throat-full
thinking you filled me with more than noise
riding our bikes after, sore between the legs
slow were the socially awkward who did it right first time, soothing off their spectacles for CEO jobs
while we daughter’s of descending dusk
carved deep our error
in the inside of our doughy thighs
the days a road lay empty as a girl’s hands
saturating smell of popcorn
fantasizing backward to the beginning
illuminated by glow stars on the ceiling of his room
habits inching across failings
unfinished sympathies
how can a song collapse a heart?
wishbone shaping the way like Baba Yaga’s dance of skeletons
we who didn’t need food
ran ragged on empty
female cranberry bogs filled with ire and specter
and one day we were no longer young
staring down at boxes of cassettes and letters tied with pieces of the past holding up a manikin who could once have been us
now unsure in twilight of age
as time will betray all but deepest memory
adhering despite all attempt
to dissuade
13 thoughts on “Daughters of descending dusk”
‘unfinished sympathies’ so good 🙂
Bit of a Roy Orbison theft 😉
I wouldn’t have known 🙂 I have heard that he was greatly under-rated.
This is super-cool. I used to be compared to John Cusak all the time as a kid. Brought me back to that.
Thank you. You? I don’t think you look even 1 percent like him but maybe as a kid? I don’t see it but then again I have a friend who is compared to Robert Downy Jr whom I think is really handsome and he looks NOTHING like him (I mean chalk and cheese) isn’t it interesting and funny and weird how people can see that in you and another person does not? I liked that film they were both in. Living in the eighties! 😉
When i was a kid, much more. I definitely sported the Better off dead look when i was young, thin and had short hair parted down the middle.
Wow I don’t see it but perception is fascinating and my perception is skewed. I think he’s handsome mostly his personality and the films he’s in.
I look nothing like him how 😉
Hahaha someone said i looked like Madeline stowe I wish but I absolutely do not!
Also, i have a sense of humor/sensibility very much like him in Better Off Dead and Say Anything … and even a bit Serendipity.
Remember the one called The Sure Thing, I loved that
Great poem! I love all of the imagery and the shared memories. You are a master!
