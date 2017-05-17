Gift for a Hot-Girl

In the last year of Elementary School

I had a crush on a Hot-Girl

Called H

She would smile at me

I thought she liked me

My brother had a girlfriend

(A thing that eats food off your plate

and smiles when it sees you)

He was buying her a bracelet

So I bought H a bracelet

Mother thought it was “adorable”

I brought it to school

I told my friend D

He told everyone

In line on the way back from lunch

Some other Hot-Girls turned around and asked me

If I got H a bracelet

“She doesn’t want it”

“She doesn’t like you”

Everyone in line was staring at me

H was at the front of the line

She wasn’t looking at me

The bracelet felt like a hunk of lead in my pocket

I just wanted to get rid of it

I wished my hair would grow so fast

That I turned into a sofa

Or a large bed

And movers would come wheel me away

But I became transparent instead

And everyone could see my body filling with tears

From my toes to my throat

I don’t know why I did it

I walked up to H

and put the bracelet in her hand

She didn’t say a word

I went back to my place in line

Everyone turned away and giggled

This set a paradigm

For my relationship

With Hot-Girls

