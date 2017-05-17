In the last year of Elementary School
I had a crush on a Hot-Girl
Called H
She would smile at me
I thought she liked me
My brother had a girlfriend
(A thing that eats food off your plate
and smiles when it sees you)
He was buying her a bracelet
So I bought H a bracelet
Mother thought it was “adorable”
I brought it to school
I told my friend D
He told everyone
In line on the way back from lunch
Some other Hot-Girls turned around and asked me
If I got H a bracelet
“She doesn’t want it”
“She doesn’t like you”
Everyone in line was staring at me
H was at the front of the line
She wasn’t looking at me
The bracelet felt like a hunk of lead in my pocket
I just wanted to get rid of it
I wished my hair would grow so fast
That I turned into a sofa
Or a large bed
And movers would come wheel me away
But I became transparent instead
And everyone could see my body filling with tears
From my toes to my throat
I don’t know why I did it
I walked up to H
and put the bracelet in her hand
She didn’t say a word
I went back to my place in line
Everyone turned away and giggled
This set a paradigm
For my relationship
With Hot-Girls
**For more of our work, check us out at Flash-365.com
5 thoughts on “Gift for a Hot-Girl”
Pingback: Gift for a Hot-Girl – Flash 365
Lovely.
LikeLike
omg it is so cute i love it
it is very intersting
hey guy dont forget to check out my blog to look interesting things that you can buy
LikeLike
Been there – love can be so humiliating for tender hearts.
LikeLike
How the experiences of our younger years can affect us throughout our entire lives…
LikeLike