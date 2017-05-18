I missed your birthday. Happy Birthday. Please don’t reply saying “it’s fine, silly”, or “yeah, you prick”. Not because I don’t want your reply, I’d treasure that more than life itself, but I’m trying not to exist. Thanks. X
3 thoughts on “Happy”
💔
What about “It’s fine, you prick”? X
I’d expect nothing less from you, Treacle.
