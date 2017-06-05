The demonstration of desire
You
Festival moon
You
Illuminated city
I lost my virgin in your marble heart
My feet sore with your distance
These twice unloaded dreams
Steamed open in prequel
Never taste so sweet from the lips of tomorrow’s hung
Parceling out adverts for betterment
We lived and we died as we lived
Ambitions smelt on liberties arms
Sat arranged like actors, we’re gaining age under skies
The slender friend you had at ten
Whom you fought with and bequeathed your favorite puppet
Does she recall the feeling of her hand becoming animation?
I am weary too of holding my fingers in pretend
We are uncooked yolk moving in our sacks toward the crowd
All the riches and you are poor, bereft of succor
With not enough strength to hold a girl’s jaw as she bites
Down on her future
As you re-string your ukulele
Remember your children
Born in your brick lain bosom
They didn’t look back, reaching for
Your decision, gathering force
Lifting off our terrestrial habit
First they were born of you
Aiding terra firma in legacy
To exist even as we do not
Softness wrapping around like chains of hands
Forming diminishing circles
Rising in colored plumes to bid goodbye
To the seekers
With their shaved journey unveiled like a night bathed in stars
We loved and we died as we lived