Babes,
I think that,
from now on,
whenever I get so sad
that you don’t know what to do
with me you should
gently
remind me
of the fact
that in my police mugshot
I have bright green hair
and the specific type of smirk
that may only be worn by those
who are entirely fearless.
Remind me
of the existence of that mugshot:
the hilarity of the image itself,
the absurdity of the surrounding events,
the possibility of seeing it printed in the newspapers
and the memory of a time when I was free
will always cheer me up
(or at least distract me
for a moment
while you hide all the knives
and pour tranqs into my cup).
Advertisements
2 thoughts on “Mugshot”
So why are you, not as free as when you’re arrested, such an oxymoron of what life is, the opposite ideals, pulling and tugging at us, constantly…
LikeLike
Physical restraints are nothing compared to psychological ones. X
LikeLike