Babes,

I think that,

from now on,

whenever I get so sad

that you don’t know what to do

with me you should

gently

remind me

of the fact

that in my police mugshot

I have bright green hair

and the specific type of smirk

that may only be worn by those

who are entirely fearless.

Remind me

of the existence of that mugshot:

the hilarity of the image itself,

the absurdity of the surrounding events,

the possibility of seeing it printed in the newspapers

and the memory of a time when I was free

will always cheer me up

(or at least distract me

for a moment

while you hide all the knives

and pour tranqs into my cup).

