The bird had fallen down into their chimney. They had missed this, hadn’t heard its descent. Trapped and stalled but still attempting to fly, the bird bounced against the bricks.

They could hear the wings beating, its head and body bashing against the thin board that had been tacked in front of the fireplace.

‘We have to do something,’ she said.

‘Like what?’ he asked.

‘What do you mean, ‘like what’?’ she glared at him, incredulous. ‘We need to get it out of there, to set it free.’

‘How?’ From where he stood he studied the board. He couldn’t see any screws or fixings and suspected it had simply been glued into place and that removing it wouldn’t be difficult or particularly disruptive.

‘If we’re going to remove the board we need to get in touch with the landlord,’ he said. ‘It’ll pull the plaster away with it and could cause some damage.’

‘I don’t care!’ she stepped closer and, reaching out, placed her hand at the centre and the board wobbled slightly. The bird had quietened a little but now began to thrash and flail more violently.

‘Oh, I’m sorry,’ she said to it. She moved back.

‘We have to help it,’ she pleaded.

‘It’s a wild bird,’ he said. ‘If we let it out it’ll be disorientated. How will we deal with it? It’ll be covered in soot and I don’t know what else.’

She crossed to the window and, drawing back the net curtain, she flung it open.

‘It’ll find its own way out,’ she said defiantly.

‘I’m not so sure, why don’t we go out and when we get back it will have gone.’

‘No,’ she shook her head, ‘it won’t be gone, it will be dead.’ She moved to the kitchen.

‘I don’t care,’ she shouted back at him, ‘about the damage or the consequences.’

He listened to her rummaging in the junk drawer until at last she came back brandishing a paint stripper.

‘If you won’t do it then I will.’

He had been annoyed by just how indignant she had become and at how quickly. But the indignation had now turned to something else, something less fleeting, more settled. He took the paint stripper from her.

‘Okay,’ he said, ‘I’ll do it.‘

The board was indeed flimsy and, pulling away from the wall, it started to bend. The bird was bashing against it and then it wasn’t. He was shocked by how small it was.

He released the board and, letting it flap back into place, he stood and together they watched the little bird fluttering in front of the open window.

