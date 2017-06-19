Remains for burial
Zipped in black
Who comes to vouch then
Our misdeeds
Finally earn their napkin passage
I want to tell you
Open yourself
Let me back
But you are bolted down
Empty of patience
Knowing when to leave
You are covered in oleander petals
Like a bride awaiting the fissure of her maidenhead
Bon voyage little girl
Leave behind your childhood room
All the china dolls you despised with their elegant haunted painted eyes
Under a yellow light attracting flies
Trying to catch up on diary entries half filled
The confessor wears a wagging chin, the judge is a mute
And this rope will not be strong enough for two
We sit by sea spray electric in timber and soon
There is no division
Between waiting and being
I can’t cry on demand or be happy, because you need me to be
You bought a faulty part
With your drive-through iced tea
Blessings over family dinner, ash the crease between my eyes
Eggshell blue walls
Symbols on concave plates
Sorrow out-stayed her welcome
Take your wet bills and muddled sums
Away to the sheltering water
Overhead hawks cool in slipstream
Marveling the fresh note of deep current
Deceptively calm on jade surface
6 thoughts on “L’appel du vide dit”
Reblogged this on TheFeatheredSleep.
LikeLike
I love the contrasts in this, the water and air, falling and soaring, the hawk with it’s cool dispassion high in the air, and the one who falls and drowns.
LikeLike
</3
LikeLike
I felt a sense of serenity reading this. Continue what you are doing. Much love ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Much love to you for your kind words of encouragement ♡
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another masterpiece Candice
LikeLiked by 1 person