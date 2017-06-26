The day your father died
the day the towers burned
the day she found out she had a tumor
I was doing something irrelevant
caught on auto pilot
like the time the door bell rang and
the pizza man handed over a bag
how did you think a small bag could contain a large box?
you said as you ran after him shouting
you gave us the wrong order!
but he sped away on his little red bike
because he too was on auto pilot
and we dreamers who
find reality too hard
yet strive to know
we are often and regrettably lost
choosing puzzles over clarification
wandering the halls of the VA
in search of meaning
watching ruinous faces lose their facades
and close down
like unwound clocks tired
of ticking
when you had your first seizure
in the toilets and everyone began
to scream
I recalled my cousin seizing in the field
full of pollen and dragon flies
and held your head firm like a babe
baptized in a steam
in that moment I was not
a child of pretend and play
but an adult seeing the heart monitors of the world
bleeping to wake
the sleeper in me
who does not pretend to know
the journey in you
when I lift my head from
distraction and sound
clear my mind and look around
then in the reflecting glass of true response
I can be as much as possible
the owner of my walk
thinking not of purchase and power
but the small mercies
we often over look
Living in our own little world might feel safe, but the real world is everybody else’s world, and we have to learn to walk in it too. Beautifully put 🙂
Thank you SO MUCH Jane. You put it very well, that’s how it feels, living in our little world and yet, the real world is everybody else’s world.
It does my head in sometimes wondering how other people see particular things, or how they feel when they see them. We can’t BE everybody, but I suppose we have to learn how to enter into their bubble and empathize with it.
its is an odd tightrope I walk– sometimes completely lost in the world of my head, watching others through thick glass and then other times I am so overwhelming connected to the stimuli of this wider world that I feel like I will jump out of my skin
I’ve always believed its better to live in our own world as oppose to this reality world we live in. However, managing ourselves in this world its a difficult challenge one that requires us to learn like the humans they are.
Genius is…and I mean that from my heart to you. 🙂 I love this very much and my favorite poem of the day. 🙂
Love this. Very well written.
I live on autopilot because it is quiet here.
Candice, I am out of words. So please forgive me.
Candice, you are such a gift. I love this poem. It’s a good reminder to stop and breathe. You are a phenom.
Such a vivid description of living in a daze
