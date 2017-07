A man and his fiancée

saw graffiti on a bridge nearby

“THIS WAY TO HELL”

is what it said.

They think I did it.

I wonder why

they’d think

I’d know the way to hell.

One night I saw the man walking.

I followed.

He was on the phone and he was yelling

“NO ONE LOVES YOU BUT ME!

WITHOUT ME YOU’RE NOTHING!”

We passed under the bridge

I followed

curiously.

