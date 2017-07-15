Image by Christine Renney

Don’t ever think that we are

So far gone and too far down

And that it doesn’t matter

That their voices, the others’ voices

Are louder and have more clout

That we are just a clamour

And that they are the clarion

And that only they can shout

That they have the megaphone

And all of the music

And are able to drown out our lyrics

Or that the street corner isn’t

A stage or the blank page

Or that the pen, a biro, isn’t enough

Or that they are a fact

And we are merely fiction

Advertisements