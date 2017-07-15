Image by Christine Renney
Don’t ever think that we are
So far gone and too far down
And that it doesn’t matter
That their voices, the others’ voices
Are louder and have more clout
That we are just a clamour
And that they are the clarion
And that only they can shout
That they have the megaphone
And all of the music
And are able to drown out our lyrics
Or that the street corner isn’t
A stage or the blank page
Or that the pen, a biro, isn’t enough
Or that they are a fact
And we are merely fiction
2 thoughts on “DON’T EVER”
Excellent reminder of how our tiny revolutions count, Mark.
Wonderful words that need to be bolded, printed on tomato red paper and taped across the TV screen…
