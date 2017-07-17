After the fight
ear buds wet with wax
blood mixed with water
hair in torn bouquet
or nothing
no knife
no marks on her neck
the wound
is sleeping
undisturbed
sitting opposite chaos and destruction
wanting to climb into bed
and absorb
all the regret
two people
in their unspoken fists
will gather
like long reedbed lavender
proud like swept hands
point to sky
I’m a breakable cause
came by way of love
and a brush tip of blood
crossing ochre cloud
with seeking hawk
neither of us imprint
this room
curled against each other
in fitful disorder
and the soft sound of wind
leaching through window pane
sounds like our whispers
of why and when and wherefore
you within myself
I within your consolation
no more noise just
stillness
4 thoughts on “Take you in”
I like this, the peace and calm after the storm. The voice of the wind leaching through the window glass, lovely!
The metaphors in this poem are outstanding and wow:
Peace on both sides…the sun may be in a quench of heat, but when the cool weather kicks in…love, balance, and peace joins us in a harmony of serenity.
Truly I’m loving this sis. I miss reading you. I love you so much sis. 🙂
