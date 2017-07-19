It’s Bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S

I fell in love with a girl named Alice

We loved each other

As one bulimic cannibal

Might love another

(Bulimics are like mailmen

but with food

Cannibals are like mailmen

Who eat other mailmen)

We did all the things

You can only do

When you’re in love

Like read each other poems

And dance in the middle of the street

To no music

Then

When the music stopped

We’d tear holes in each other

With everything

But bullets

Our conversations

Were a cacophony

Of passionate poetic lines

Like “I love her with

A red hot madness”

Or “He fell heavy on my chest

And whispered me the world”

We salted each other

With enough Bukowski-isms

To drown a class

Of teenage girls

In one biblical flood

Of angst filled love

Yet this great tower

Of poetic babel

Was brought down

In a single verse

“Why aren’t you hard?”

A question that

If turned into a weapon

Could slaughter the known universe.

Then came the storm

“Am I not hot enough for you?”

“Don’t you want to fuck me?”

“Get off me, I am going to sleep.”

Then in the morning

Like a paraplegic

Preparing for a walk

I held her close

And kissed her neck

She reached down

And grabbed my penis and balls

All at once

And mashed them together

She laughed

“That’s what I thought”

After a week

She showed me an article

On her phone

It said

“Food for harder erections”

It had a picture of a banana

(A thing that looks like a penis

but you eat it, unless you’re a cannibal

then you eat both)

Half peeled

And said

“A hard man needs a healthy heart.”

“Your heart is weak”

she told me

and that was that

oh well.

