Sometimes, things come back.

Things come back to me sometimes.

Not things, as such, but rather memories.

Memories come back to me sometimes.

Only sometimes, though.

Like that fancy bra poking out from my blood-stained white blouse,

running down the hill at 3 o’clock on Christmas morning.

Prison Break, Breaking Bad, breaking up.

Yellow flowers, always yellow flowers.

Lighting my cigarettes with a blowtorch.

Bike rides along the sea wall.

Inhalers and cat allergies.

Cheese and cucumber sandwiches at cricket.

Teaching me to drive the van.

Micky Flanagan and the £8 slice of pizza.

Never drinking the final third of your Peroni.

“Babyface” and squeezing the pus out of your knee.

Spain, swordfish, sunset.

Bunk up on the bunk beds under Manchester United duvet covers.

Me throwing up in Wayne Bridge’s toilet while you fixed his cooker.

The Best Nachos in the World.

Henry VIII and Henrietta.

Freezing under floodlights.

A firework display because I wanted one.

The realisation that you’re going to prison.

Apple crumble and custard.

The decision that I’d wait for you while you were inside.

Cutting 40 onions.

The jubilation when you were found not guilty.

Glass table-top on the roof.

Coaxing the gerbils out from under the wardrobe.

Sex in a hot tub in Sherwood Forest in the middle of December.

The diamond ring and fancy watch that I can’t bring myself to sell.

Your face when the test was negative.

Your face when the test was negative again.

Your face.

Your fucking face,

the face I know off-by-heart,

the face I can still feel beneath my fingertips,

the face that I know better than my own.

Your fucking face.

Sometimes, things come back.

You didn’t.

