Insurance
is a Big Mac scam
poisoning the well
LOOK
there is a good intention
befouled by corrupt system
ecnarusni, spelt backward an incurable malady
ennui
macadamia
strawman
forger of meaning finds none, in frosted window
double glazed against both noise and cold
the office where they work is stifling
it engenders more blood thirsty intolerance
You are denied a purpose
stamp, thump, goes the proverbial red ink
now replaced by click of key
to the isle of denied claims where
headless cast offs watch themselves
turn to oriental soup
without air conditioning
You want to be covered by healthcare?
but what about my bottom line? My margin
of deniable error
if I’m okay then why aren’t you?
who said we should be charitable?
Jesus didn’t have a new sack cloth
I prefer the prosperity preacher
when his kids are sick he sends them private
on the tithe of his butt-lifted worshippers
Hear the bell toll
it tolls for thee
we have no mercy to ladle
as you breathe in
Round-Up and years later, lose sensation in your legs
dust to dust, pesticide to fungicide
a new Mercedes for her quinceanera
sweet sixteen at the preachers house
a coffin is being built for the backs you bent
in building your prospering you lost
that trace of humanity or
it was corruption installed under
APP – GREED
when one believes themselves
worthiest of all
Charlie are you listening?
you had it right all along
within the downy fur of your giant peach
roll starchild, roll
universal truths nod and blink
squash one beneath gain and gamble
futures and shambles alongside pork bellies
dancing without their heads
served cold with a side of boom n bust
just when you thought the choke couldn’t get tighter
they advertise it as S&M
but we know what we know
beneath illusions, seen the blinkers obscuring
in favor of artificial afterglow
guaranteed to make your piss red
a fine poisoned vintage
One thought on “Charlie, you had it right”
Truly an honor and happy that you write this poem about me.
It means a lot and my heart feels so immersed in joy and excitement. 🙂
Our conversation really paid off and brought you to write of what we felt and what is going on with the understand of situations in life. Also, dipping our minds into a pool of imaginations that embrace influence towards one another. 🙂
Love it!, love it! and love it! sis. One day, I’ll write a poem about you…and you’ll be blown away. Trust me. I’m already starting to get ideas. 🙂
Love you sister. You are the best sister in the whole wide world and I mean that from my heart to you. 🙂 You matter and mean everything to me. You are family and family is important. 🙂
