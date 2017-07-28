Immersing myself in the blues

that would usually make me sink

usually make me drown

I dive in, unafraid, brave

leaving depression in locker 8E

heartbreak standing naked and shivering

on the concrete edge, grief wrapped up in a towel

washing paranoia out of my hair and misery off my skin

with every stroke I am light and almost carefree

in this controlled, contained, waveless sea

pulsating frog legs

counting

breathing

in, two, three, out, two, three

it doesn’t matter who is faster

than me and my dwindling lung capacity

I am so very nearly free

inhaling chemicals in a legal way

tears made of chlorine not melancholy

in, two, three, out, two, three

no time to think, only to breathe

and push on, further, stronger

the girl sits upon her throne in the sky

the guy patrols the perimeter

with their matching red t-shirts

matching whistles

matching sports watches

they watch me

in, two, three

and guard my life

out, two, three

these strangers who exist solely to save me

they are employed to ensure

that I am safe

that I do not die:

I think that I need them everywhere

all of the time.

