the seeking fingers of tomorrow

When we were young we thought

just as the saying goes or the first line of every youthful book

we had all the time in the world

time does not speed up as you age

it simply reveals itself, standing unclothed in dawn, still wet with dew

the sundial of life moving slowly in circle

once you believed yourself invulnerable, not because you were young

but the blister in your heart that said

i will never stay here and take this crap!

so you urged yourself to sprout and using every strength

sometimes in the form of what you did not yet know

flew into the reddened sun and burned there a good long while….

later when shade gave salve

it seemed foolhardy to have done battle

but that was the ire of twenty and five

seen differently when scope is set ten years advancing

through all the steps you will take, from there to now

maybe a family, maybe alone, maybe reaching out, maybe closing down

is it possible you think, to change?

so unutterably, as to forget imprint of first edition?

so completely, the way you felt then, now strange and unfamiliar

as if a stranger shucked your skin and walked away

leaving you to puzzle over how you lived as someone else, for so long

the girl who drank herself to the bottom of the bottle

lifting her skirts for her ravages and lowering her eyelids on truth

the boy who snorted off backs of others and

seeing the harm he did, carried on digging the wet way to the pacific

where he hoped to find a green stone and turn himself into a forest

they slipped and skidded, as children with weapons will

damaging better than any terror could have reigned

we know the sharpness of our own ache

and now that time has reflected and returned another summer, another slow

turn of water wheel

sending ducks garbling and spooked across uneven lawn

into waiting foxes jaw

we see the hem of life, peaking from beneath rubharb

as it pillars its redolence among plain earth

declaring a magnificience

we see how the young bathe in their moment, only to rue

that cigarette, that set of choices, laid out Majong and glossy

alongside the diaphram, the emptied promise, drying on cotton sheets

it could be a dinner table set for eight, or just for me

when you have flown, along with the last ears of corn

having lost their golden, turning back spots of age

if we reach now, we reach too late to see

the circumfrance of inevaitable fate and so

one day, will be the last seat, left to fill

nobody remaining behind, to open windows to

the seeking fingers of tomorrow

