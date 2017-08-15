Part 1 of 2.
~newspaper, magazine, flyer paper, and privacy film
There are mysteries bountiful within our ribs and bound by our blood vessels; remember, there is always a mirror to eventually show us each and every one.
Advertisements
Part 1 of 2.
~newspaper, magazine, flyer paper, and privacy film
There are mysteries bountiful within our ribs and bound by our blood vessels; remember, there is always a mirror to eventually show us each and every one.
One thought on “The Far Side of the Moon”
Maybe what we see on the backside in the mirror might not be as inspiring as the trip around the moon!!
LikeLiked by 1 person