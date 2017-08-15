art, Uncategorized

The Far Side of the Moon

img117.jpg

Part 1 of 2.

~newspaper, magazine, flyer paper, and privacy film

There are mysteries bountiful within our ribs and bound by our blood vessels; remember, there is always a mirror to eventually show us each and every one.

