We headed to Memphis

A city known for blues music

and segregation

(segregation is a thing

like when you’re a kid

and you try to keep your peas

out of your mashed potatoes

except you have an irrational fear of peas

and you’re a potato)

we had dinner at a place

that didn’t have any peas

they had shrimp though

and it was good–

blackened

We asked the waitress

for a place to see some blues

she told us about a place

in that part of town

(that is a thing that no one talks about

it is similar to them or those)

“Take a taxi”

she told us

“I always take a taxi

when I go out

in that part of town”

We thanked her

and ate shrimp

