I fashioned her a heartstring harness
and asked her to jump
and she did –
into the beds
of prettier men.
I asked her once more.
and she did –
but this time,
onto a plane,
unravelling the gossamer
as it flew.
But I remember –
how she had
plucked
the sun,
as if it were some shiny fruit,
and,
caressing it,
showed me
that it didn’t have to burn;
it was poignant
and fleeting –
like her smell,
which had refused to stain my sheets
and clothes.
She left,
promising
to love me tomorrow,
and when she did,
I forgot –
how tomorrow would come around,
with the sun
sitting snug in her back pocket?
Advertisements
One thought on “How to Steal the Sun”
Pingback: How to Steal the Sun – island towards which we swim