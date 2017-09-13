How to Steal the Sun

I fashioned her a heartstring harness

and asked her to jump

and she did –

into the beds

of prettier men.

I asked her once more.

and she did –

but this time,

onto a plane,

unravelling the gossamer

as it flew.

But I remember –

how she had

plucked

the sun,

as if it were some shiny fruit,

and,

caressing it,

showed me

that it didn’t have to burn;

it was poignant

and fleeting –

like her smell,

which had refused to stain my sheets

and clothes.

She left,

promising

to love me tomorrow,

and when she did,

I forgot –

how tomorrow would come around,

with the sun

sitting snug in her back pocket?

