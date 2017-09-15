Remember that time
Sunday afternoon
when you wound me up
over I-can’t-remember-what
so I tipped my Bloody Mary
over your head
and the celery stick
landed so pathetically
on the floor
by your feet
that we just had to
laugh hysterically
perfectly.
Remember that time?
then I ordered
another Blood Mary
and poured it
over my own head
and those celery sticks
crunched under our feet
as we kissed perfectly
hysterically.
“You’ve got tomato juice on your trainers.”
“Well, you’ve got tabasco on your tits.”
I haven’t ordered another Bloody Mary since.
4 thoughts on “Bloody Mary”
Fucking hilarious and so damn visual!
Cheers, darl! It’s a shame really, I used to love a good Bloody Mary..
Fuck it, just switch to tequila 😉
For me it’s that and a fuck ton of beer
