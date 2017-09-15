Remember that time

Sunday afternoon

when you wound me up

over I-can’t-remember-what

so I tipped my Bloody Mary

over your head

and the celery stick

landed so pathetically

on the floor

by your feet

that we just had to

laugh hysterically

perfectly.

Remember that time?

then I ordered

another Blood Mary

and poured it

over my own head

and those celery sticks

crunched under our feet

as we kissed perfectly

hysterically.

“You’ve got tomato juice on your trainers.”

“Well, you’ve got tabasco on your tits.”

I haven’t ordered another Bloody Mary since.

