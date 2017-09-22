This One Time At Camden Lock

I watch the man in the crumpled white shirt take a swig from his can of Stella

and remember how anything looks beautiful when set against a pink September sky.

I catch his eye through the smoke trails left behind by infinite Marlboro Lights

and then he picks up his guitar. I notice that there are flowers painted on its body,

which feels unfair as he will never see the flowers inked on mine.

I come here because I am unknown here.

Here, I can be anyone. I can be anyone I want.

Nobody here knows my name or my situation or my secrets.

I can talk to strangers here and know that they are strangers.

Here, nothing is expected of me, and all we have are first impressions.

I can hide what I like, reveal what I want.

I don’t have to say a word but I can also say them all.

Whatever I say or do here exists in its purest form.

Here, I have no history.

I am not known for my past transgressions, I am not known at all.

I can be whoever I want to be.

And here, I always choose to be me.

Because here, I can.

I laugh out loud at the groups

of young girls who look exactly the same from behind,

clones, pretty clones,

with their Instagram lies and bad blonde highlights,

all wearing the same beige trench coat,

drinking the same sugary cocktail,

taking a photo of themselves pretending to drink it,

no delete that one oh my god I look disgusting,

take another one!

no, I don’t like that one, delete.

One more.

Ergh, no!

One more.

One more, one fucking more,

I despair at the state of my generation.

I imagine what the girls look like

without their eyebrows drawn on.

Who are they trying to deceive?

I shake my head in disbelief.

I am overwhelmed at the tragic haircuts

these young white males are sporting –

another deluded bunch,

convincing themselves daily that they don’t look like utter twats.

I laugh again because they look ridiculous

and I don’t know why they’re here,

they don’t look old enough to drink,

and I wonder why their parents haven’t told them

that they look fucking ridiculous

and I remember the time I was leaving the house

and my mother told me that I looked like a prostitute

and she meant it as an insult

but I took it as a compliment

because that’s what it is nowadays.

The most grotesque PDA is taking place to the left of me.

The girl has a blade of grass in her hair.

I wonder if I’m the only person on this earth who knows that it’s there.

I think I am.

The guy keeps staring at me, leering.

He has a horrible laugh. It is false and it makes my skin crawl.

He bites the girl’s bare shoulder and keeps his eyes fixed on mine

the whole time and everything suddenly feels a lot colder.

This place is saturated with vague memories

of the midsummer evenings of our glory days

and we sit here pretending that it’s not all over.

Plastic sunglasses and plastic cups,

a dropped kebab and cigarette butts,

we all sit on the dirty concrete ground by the water

and watch the sun cringe away behind the buildings

embarrassed

not wanting to stick around

to witness our demise into debauchery.

The summer has gone but there is a lot of skin on show.

Heavy winter coats are being thrown

on over denim shorts and tiny vests,

and the more we drink the less

we notice the temperature drop

drop

drop

the degrees fall away

with our dignity

and self-respect

until there’s none left.

This is a tourist hotspot. This is why I can be unknown here.

I can spill my soul to a stranger, steal a wallet, fall in love, punch someone in the face: I know that I’ll never see them again and that any witnesses are gone too, so the damage is deleted. They’ll be gone tomorrow, or next week, or next month. What happens today never happened tomorrow.

Ah, Camden Lock: you never see the same face twice.

Unless you want to, of course.

So everyone around me is chatting away in various languages and I am writing and quietly singing along to the lyrics of the songs that the man with the guitar is playing.

We are all listening but not really.

We clap when we’re supposed to but this is just a man who’s singing for fun, he’s not supposed to be here, we didn’t pay to see him.

An old man who looks like a shit version of Iggy Pop dances around the guitar man, spilling his can of Scrumpy Jack’s on the floor.

He gets on down on his hands and knees and licks it up.

So, this guy is playing a free acoustic set

for the ignoring masses

and suddenly I feel bad for him,

like I’m the only one who’s listening

and appreciating his presence.

He plays songs that I know and love,

by Cash and Dylan.

Then he points at me and says,

‘Your boyfriend will probably come and beat me up for this, but I’ll take my chances – this song is for you.’

And then he starts singing Brown Eyed Girl

because of course, fucking of course,

because that’s the song that you would always sing to me.

And my throat gets really tight

and the tears begin to rally together on the edge of my eyeballs

and I don’t want to remember anything anymore.

I can’t look at the guitar man.

Or Shit Iggy Pop.

Or the PDA guy.

Or the chav youths with bad haircuts.

Or the girls pretending to drink their drinks.

I just stare into the canal and let myself zone out,

lighting a cigarette, ignoring my heartbeat,

wondering how many prostitutes are rotting away at the bottom of the lock,

attempting to conjure x-ray vision to look through the algae to see the bodies below,

trying to remember what the Camden Ripper’s real name is,

estimating how cold the water is,

mapping out the route of the canal in my head,

thinking that I’d rather drown than be burnt alive,

and then everyone starts clapping because the song has finished

and suddenly I’m no longer in the water

I’m dry and warm on the concrete

and I smile at the guitar man

and he winks at me

and then he starts playing American Pie

and I’m fine again,

I’m fine,

I’m fine,

I’m fine…

