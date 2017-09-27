Knock knock…

“Hi.”

“Hi”

“What did he say when you came home?”

“Go Cowboys…you left a mark”

“Is it big?”

“No.”

“Did he notice?”

“No.”

“Did she–”

“She called five times in the middle of the night.”

“Oh.”

“Why did we?”

“I don’t know.”

“What are we going to do?”

“I don’t know.”

“This wasn’t supposed to happen.”

“I know”

“I have to go.”

“Why?”

“I have to. I said I was getting coffee.”

“Okay…”

“Bye.”

“Bye.”



Knock knock…

