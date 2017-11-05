Being “someone” felt like taking
care of a baby that wasn’t mine,
sad little helpless stinking bundle
of other people’s exhaustion,
expectations, and distress, alone
in a home not my own at night
fumbling around in a dark room
with anemic hallway light coming
in thin, searching for bottles and
rattles and whatever the fuck else
those bundles require for pacification
while the bundle itself kept
unraveling from its swaddles,
squirming and wailing, loyal only
to its own suffering.
2 thoughts on “Mediocre”
and you shouldn’t live your life based off of other people’s expectations of you, that way, you’ll never be anything BUT mediocre, chasing the goals of becoming whoever or whatever it is that other people wants or expects you to be…
