Being “someone” felt like taking

care of a baby that wasn’t mine,

sad little helpless stinking bundle

of other people’s exhaustion,

expectations, and distress, alone

in a home not my own at night

fumbling around in a dark room

with anemic hallway light coming

in thin, searching for bottles and

rattles and whatever the fuck else

those bundles require for pacification

while the bundle itself kept

unraveling from its swaddles,

squirming and wailing, loyal only

to its own suffering.

