I am, I am, I am

1.

​I am a letter.

I have been sliced open

And arranged with all the others.

Important,

Ignored,

Anticipated,

Dreaded,

Unexpected.

Bringing more bad news than good.

Sometimes lost,

Sometimes pinned to the wall,

Eventually finding the hands of the right person,

Eventually discarded and forgotten about,

Not worthy of being cherished

Or hidden in the shoebox

At the bottom of your wardrobe

To be reread on a rainy day.

2.

I am a crucifix.

Worn,

Believed in by many,

Feared by some.

Adored by the faithful,

Notorious to the faithless.

I can be your constant,

I can be your last resort.

You’ll either mock me or need me,

Possibly both.

My pained face hangs over your head

When you’re lying in bed,

And I will be there at the end of the aisle,

Watching you marry the wrong girl.

I might make you uncomfortable;

Or I may provide the greatest comfort

That you’ve ever known.

Or you can, you know,

Just wear me for show:

Don’t think about my meaning,

I am just an accessory.

I have the power to intimidate

And the power to forgive

And I can look pretty while doing it.

3.

I am a vase.

Smashed into pieces on the floor,

Hidden from the parents,

Frantically reconstructed by a sibling,

Taped and glued and bandaged up,

Imperfect,

Cracked,

Fragile,

Susceptible to further damage,

Praying that nobody notices,

Plotting excuses for when somebody does,

Playing the blame game,

Holding it together,

Knowing that it’s only a matter of time

Before the parents find out

And panic

And shout

And throw me out.

No longer functional

No longer beautiful

No longer pride of place

Just an ugly, broken waste of space.

Advertisements