THE LOOKALIKE

A man had moved into one of the ground floor flats at the far end of the cul-de-sac. He looked just like Richard Nixon and Thomas was fascinated, less by his uncanny resemblance to the disgraced former President, but the fact that the man seemed to have embraced it.

He always dressed as Nixon had; white shirt with a dark tie and with his jacket a little too tight across the shoulders. The jacket buttons seemed barely able to contain a man who somehow managed to be both coiled and slumped inside of it. Always hunched over, with his chin almost touching his chest, he appeared to have no neck.

Thomas was flummoxed as to why anyone would choose to emulate a man who historically had been so maligned, who to all intents and purposes, had failed in such a monumental and public way.

Thomas wondered if he was a professional ‘Look Alike’, although he couldn’t imagine there was much call for such a thing in 2017. But maybe over the years the man had become so locked into the part he was now unable to function as himself.

‘Have you seen the old man across the street?’ Thomas asked his wife, ‘the one who looks like Richard Nixon?’

‘Nixon?’ his wife queried. ‘What do you mean, Nixon?’

‘Richard Nixon, the American President, Watergate and that.’

‘I know who Richard Nixon is but that isn’t who he is. He’s that other guy.’

‘Who are you talking about, what guy?’

‘The other one from back when. I can’t remember his name but he had that TV show. They’re always showing old clips of him introducing Elvis or the Beatles.’

‘Ed Sullivan?’

‘Yes, him, Ed Sullivan.’

‘He isn’t Ed Sullivan, why would he want to be Ed Sullivan?’

‘Why not? Why Nixon then?’

‘Point taken but he isn’t Ed Sullivan, He’s Nixon, he has to be.’

‘Why does he have to be?’

‘I don’t know but he does!’ Thomas shouted.

‘Ok, ok. Calm down. So, if he is Nixon what would you say to him? If he really were, what would you ask him now?’

‘I don’t know,’ Thomas pondered the question, ’Nixon wanted it all so badly and he really worked at it and, after all the disappointments, he finally made it. He had what he wanted. He was exactly where he wanted to be and he screwed it up. So, I supposed I’d ask him what it was like, living with that.’

‘Wow, ok, but what if it is Sullivan? Would you ask him anything?’

Thomas laughed

‘I don’t know. Probably what was it like meeting with the Beatles and to meet Elvis.’

‘Didn’t Nixon meet Elvis and The Beatles?’

‘You’re right, he did.’

‘Wow, that’s it!’ his wife jumped up. ‘That’s how we do it.’

‘Do what?’ He stared at her, a blank expression on his face.

‘That’s how we find out.’

‘Find out what?’

‘Who he is or who he is trying to be.’

‘How?’

‘We ask him. We ask the man across the street about Elvis and The Beatles and we deduce from what he has to say, work it out from his answers, whether he’s Nixon or Ed Sullivan.’

