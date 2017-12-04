poetry

Strawberries

They had run out
of your favourite ice cream,

so I put my heart
in an empty tub
and handed you that instead.

I watch you attack
with a vicious spoon,
trying your best
to eat in even layers.

You said
that it tasted like strawberries,
but could use some sugar –
“It’s a little bitter.”

That came as no surprise.

Advertisements
Standard

2 thoughts on “Strawberries

  1. Pingback: Strawberries – island towards which we swim

Tell us what you really think. We don't bite. Ok, most of us don't bite.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s