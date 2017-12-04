They had run out
of your favourite ice cream,
so I put my heart
in an empty tub
and handed you that instead.
I watch you attack
with a vicious spoon,
trying your best
to eat in even layers.
You said
that it tasted like strawberries,
but could use some sugar –
“It’s a little bitter.”
That came as no surprise.
2 thoughts on “Strawberries”
Interesting how the person whom you’d given your heart to had tasted your heart as bitter…
LikeLike