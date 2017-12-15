When asked
Why did you burn the candle so hard?
She could have said
Running from myself
Sprinting from emptiness
Falling into a comfortable void
Embacing the unwashed boys and heroin eyed girls
Their empty bellies and mouths of hurt
Rolling her razor hips to electronica
Slack red mouth and mocca skin
Racetracks in silver running like rivers along her wrists
She inhabited sound as a moonstone glows brightest in darkness
Teaching me to welcome letting go
Whispering, stop the neglect eating you
Slip into me
This injection of freedom
Two red lipped matches rubbing against skin
Taste the sulphur, inhale till you can catch dragons tail
She liked to dip her toes in fridgid water
Mastering length of endurance like a tightrope walker
Her strength wound tight like tigers breath
How can you emerge from such a world?
Returning to normalcy as a virgin loses blood
Forever changed
I still glance up, a little too fast
When I hear fast footsteps run across my heart
One thought on “Effigy”
That last line 💛
LikeLike