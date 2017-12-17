Esmeralda, how much of what we do is out of fear of humiliation?
I fill people up with my secrets like little pools and walk away
when I can no longer stand to see what they reflect.
All I ever wanted was to make it out of Texas out of that dream
like Texas vast and hopeless where I dropped my last two pills
in a sink full of dirty dishes and couldn’t fish them out.
Make it to the land of sea and sand and sunshine, to paradise,
where you dance like in the stories. So I can remember my name
and all the nights from all my past lives will have been worth it.
Originally published on my personal blog, Art & Insolence, back in May. Sorry to be a self-recycler (again) but I don’t have any new bits done today and I like this one.
7 thoughts on “Flow”
that is very nice, even if it sounds so sobering and disappointing. Maybe it was worth it this time and you will be rewarded for all your efforts for all your art!
Thank you very much.
That first paragraph, especially!
yes the first part is present and hard. The third one is the hope.
Exactly. And hope is relief.
Sounds like you’re desperate to escape, NOT out of the environment, but somethng that’s, a part of you…
I think you’re quite right
