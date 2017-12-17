Esmeralda, how much of what we do is out of fear of humiliation?

I fill people up with my secrets like little pools and walk away

when I can no longer stand to see what they reflect.

All I ever wanted was to make it out of Texas out of that dream

like Texas vast and hopeless where I dropped my last two pills

in a sink full of dirty dishes and couldn’t fish them out.

Make it to the land of sea and sand and sunshine, to paradise,

where you dance like in the stories. So I can remember my name

and all the nights from all my past lives will have been worth it.

Originally published on my personal blog, Art & Insolence, back in May. Sorry to be a self-recycler (again) but I don’t have any new bits done today and I like this one.

Advertisements