Shock

And in the end,

after we had shared our lives with one another,
and loved each other so passionately and so completely,

it astounds me that

so much means so little to you,
while so little means so much to me.

2 thoughts on “Shock

  2. Anonymous says:

    What a bitter Poesie! You invested so much and the other too less! This is how we think, but as we are human we can not see the world with the eyes of the other! May be he feels exactly the same but other way round? We tend to think we invest a lot. You shared your lives how long? Always physical together. If the relationship is finished it does not mean that the past does not mean anything. Normally it means a lot!

