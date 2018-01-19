Standing on the cliff edge,
two feet away from certain death,
I hurled the contents of the velvet box
into the Atlantic;
piece by piece,
broken-promise ring
by failed-engagement ring,
years of of tears and diamonds and memories
flew down into the sea;
now all that silver sparkling pain
is at the mercy of something bigger
and angrier than me.
(But why I don’t I feel as free
as I thought I would be?)
Advertisements
One thought on “Mercy”
Very impressive! Why don’t you feel so free? because these treasures can not simply be disposed of?
LikeLike