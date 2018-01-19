Standing on the cliff edge,

two feet away from certain death,

I hurled the contents of the velvet box

into the Atlantic;

piece by piece,

broken-promise ring

by failed-engagement ring,

years of of tears and diamonds and memories

flew down into the sea;

now all that silver sparkling pain

is at the mercy of something bigger

and angrier than me.

(But why I don’t I feel as free

as I thought I would be?)

