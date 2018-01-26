Even More Chronicles of Us

Read the rest of the Chronicles here:

TEN.

I should have realised that we weren’t going to work out on that sunny afternoon when we were wandering around that big, empty house: you were excitedly envisioning our future children playing in the garden, and saying things like, “We could make this room the nursery,” and “Can you see yourself cooking me dinner in this kitchen?” while I was internally screaming at the prospect of being burdened with relentless mortgage payments and considering which room I would end my life in, assessing which fixtures I could hang from and wondering what the bathtub would look like with red water spilling over its edges.

ELEVEN.

Forever’s never guaranteed.

But still, you wrote the F word

inside every card you ever sent to me.

And I can’t bring myself to throw those cards away –

they are proof that ‘forever’ once existed for me,

and anyway, I will throw them out eventually:

one day, someday, but not today.

TWELVE.

Remember when you painted a declaration of your love for me in huge letters across the old sea wall? You said it would last our lifetime, that everyone who approaches the island will see how much I am adored by you. You vandalised a protected island just so that strangers would know that you love me. Perhaps if I’d been impressed by this instead of horrified we might’ve survived.

