photography, poetry

THE TREATMENT

Chris R-1156 Image by Christine Renney

I pull the curtains and lay back with the music
whilst above in our bed she tries to sleep

The lamp in the corner shines and the day
hasn’t decided yet quite how to strike

One thought on “THE TREATMENT

