Image by Christine Renney
I pull the curtains and lay back with the music
whilst above in our bed she tries to sleep
The lamp in the corner shines and the day
hasn’t decided yet quite how to strike
Advertisements
Image by Christine Renney
I pull the curtains and lay back with the music
whilst above in our bed she tries to sleep
The lamp in the corner shines and the day
hasn’t decided yet quite how to strike
One thought on “THE TREATMENT”
I really like this, Mark – it reads like the opening to a deeply psychological novel. There’s a challenge for you! I love Chris’s photo too.
LikeLike