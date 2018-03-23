when you want to live

but, at the same time,

you also want to die

you do neither:

you merely exist

like dirty laundry

and electricity,

like abandoned cars

and stagnant air,

like unwritten rules

and unused ink,

like your potential

which you feel certain

will remain

unfulfilled

whether you live or die.

but you also exist

in the same way

that tomorrow’s newspaper exists:

you need Tomorrow

in order to Be:

and you’ve got stay alive

if you want to read the headlines.

