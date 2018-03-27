I have the timbre of
the ocean
in my bones,
And,
As she consumes me,
my lover says
that she can still taste
the salt on my skin.
I leap into the sea
to escape –
her,
life,
the phantom weight
of old lovers,
And the echoes
beneath the surface
are almost loud enough,
to block out
Her voice,
so full of the big city –
a shrill treble,
backed by synth-pop and alleyway screams.
I watch as she,
my albatross,
dives
squawking for me to stay,
But the sea’s hum
has me chasing rogue waves
into the deep,
And I
don’t drown,
because,
I
Have the timbre
of the ocean
in my bones.
One thought on “Ocean”
