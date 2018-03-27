I have the timbre of

the ocean

in my bones,

And,

As she consumes me,

my lover says

that she can still taste

the salt on my skin.

I leap into the sea

to escape –

her,

life,

the phantom weight

of old lovers,

And the echoes

beneath the surface

are almost loud enough,

to block out

Her voice,

so full of the big city –

a shrill treble,

backed by synth-pop and alleyway screams.

I watch as she,

my albatross,

dives

squawking for me to stay,

But the sea’s hum

has me chasing rogue waves

into the deep,

And I

don’t drown,

because,

I

Have the timbre

of the ocean

in my bones.

